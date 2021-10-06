Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Boosted by KDI Capital Partners LLC

KDI Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,406 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up approximately 4.3% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 606.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 579.7% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $60.20. 11,219,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,131,695. The firm has a market cap of $84.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

