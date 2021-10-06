MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 85.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 969.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.44.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total transaction of $1,252,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,953,764.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.53, for a total transaction of $7,050,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 42,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,013,547.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 137,462 shares of company stock valued at $58,777,211 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded up $12.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $465.63. 9,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,207. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.24. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.70 and a beta of 0.64. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.51 and a 1-year high of $518.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.