Morgan Stanley Increases Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target to GBX 184

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 184 ($2.40) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.74% from the company’s current price.

MKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 200.80 ($2.62).

Shares of LON MKS traded down GBX 6.60 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 179.10 ($2.34). 5,220,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,446,870. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 167.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 158.83. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 194.75 ($2.54). The firm has a market cap of £3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

