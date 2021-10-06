Morgan Stanley Lowers Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) to Equal Weight

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

TAK stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.31. 12,052,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,769. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.05. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 14.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 117.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,717,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,775,000 after buying an additional 10,098,979 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $23,175,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 196,170.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,308 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.5% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 16,104,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,063,000 after purchasing an additional 843,710 shares during the period. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 128.5% in the second quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 1,346,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,669,000 after purchasing an additional 757,543 shares during the period. 2.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

