MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at about $950,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $82.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.42 and a 200-day moving average of $88.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.09. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.46 and a 52-week high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSM shares. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.