mStable USD Hits Market Capitalization of $41.06 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.06 million and approximately $227,289.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,245.52 or 0.99827098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00063824 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 141.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00050816 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005119 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.42 or 0.00488642 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

