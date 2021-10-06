MVL (MVL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $207.37 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. MVL has a total market cap of $207.37 million and approximately $43.34 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL coin can now be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MVL has traded 34.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00051155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.62 or 0.00242630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00110798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00012146 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,248,029,107 coins. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

