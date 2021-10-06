My DeFi Pet Price Hits $2.07 on Top Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for $2.07 or 0.00003737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $14.20 million and $2.04 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00059753 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00096856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.72 or 0.00129777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,085.79 or 0.99678722 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,556.35 or 0.06435284 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

