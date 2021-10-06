Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Acquires 338,931 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 86.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 730,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 338,931 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $49,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.33. 603,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,406,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.