Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 239,610 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 239,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,641,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.5% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 1.3% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $127.87. The company had a trading volume of 55,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,823. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $139.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.29 and a 200-day moving average of $122.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.32%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.