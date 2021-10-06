Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 475,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,208 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises approximately 1.4% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $81,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADI traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.13. The stock had a trading volume of 164,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $178.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.54 and its 200 day moving average is $163.34. The firm has a market cap of $61.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.69.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

