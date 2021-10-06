Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 73.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 176,485 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $19,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Public Storage by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist upped their target price on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.91.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSA stock traded up $6.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $301.35. 27,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $212.22 and a 1 year high of $332.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $314.79 and a 200-day moving average of $293.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.40%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

