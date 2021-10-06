National Bank Financial Boosts Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Price Target to C$12.50

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) had its price objective raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cormark boosted their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$13.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.67.

Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties stock opened at C$9.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 176.65 and a current ratio of 176.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.91. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12 month low of C$7.80 and a 12 month high of C$11.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$264.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -622.50.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

