National Bank Financial Raises Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$2.50

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC restated a “sell” rating and issued a C$1.30 price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a report on Monday, September 20th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.75 to C$1.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$2.20 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.79.

TSE BBD.B traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,774,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,936,100. The company has a market cap of C$5.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.31. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$0.26 and a 12 month high of C$2.28.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

