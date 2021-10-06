National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services. “

NESR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

National Energy Services Reunited stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.58. 2,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,133. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.53. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $234.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.27 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 5.40%. Analysts anticipate that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NESR. FMR LLC raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 246,130 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter worth about $401,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter worth about $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 62.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,627,000 after purchasing an additional 52,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

