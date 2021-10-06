National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.36

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.36 and last traded at $55.35, with a volume of 1393 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.10.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.63 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $394.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.82 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.33%.

In other news, CEO David P. Bauer bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $830,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

