Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 7,599 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Capital International Investors grew its stake in General Mills by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,359,000 after buying an additional 9,763,868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,948,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,019,000 after buying an additional 177,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in General Mills by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,980,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,394,000 after buying an additional 36,722 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in General Mills by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,953,000 after buying an additional 1,356,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in General Mills by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,209,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,140,000 after buying an additional 131,550 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,867,778 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.40. 50,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,151,359. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.94 and a 200 day moving average of $60.49. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

