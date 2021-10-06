Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,250 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 15,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

TLK traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,621. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.15. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $27.46.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 17.35%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

