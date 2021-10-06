Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.10 Million Holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,182 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.07% of South State worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of South State by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,635,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,926,000 after buying an additional 571,417 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of South State by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,879,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,645,000 after buying an additional 250,303 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of South State by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,586,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,559,000 after buying an additional 140,207 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of South State by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,260,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,936,000 after buying an additional 119,705 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of South State by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,052,000 after buying an additional 85,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

In other South State news, CFO William E. V. Matthews bought 1,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. Corbett bought 1,500 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SSB stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,892. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.07. South State Co. has a one year low of $51.91 and a one year high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.76 million. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. South State’s payout ratio is currently 38.28%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price objective on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Stephens lowered shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, South State has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.87.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

