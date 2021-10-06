Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.78 Million Stock Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.09% of Enstar Group worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after buying an additional 19,408 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 683,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,195,000 after buying an additional 15,249 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 557,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,496,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,637,000 after buying an additional 17,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 147,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,270,000 after buying an additional 9,162 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESGR traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $237.46. The stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Enstar Group Limited has a 52 week low of $165.04 and a 52 week high of $269.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.60 and a 200 day moving average of $246.33.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $13.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $140.71 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 80.75%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Campbell bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $223.88 per share, for a total transaction of $447,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $10,087,137.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

