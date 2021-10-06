Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases Shares of 182,501 Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 182,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,552,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.20% of Everi as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Everi by 2,355.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everi by 44.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $132,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,913 shares of company stock valued at $6,146,925. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EVRI shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Everi in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.07. 11,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,969. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $172.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

