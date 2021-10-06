Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cognex by 185.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

CGNX stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.46. 2,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,475. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $64.23 and a one year high of $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.24.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $269.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.11 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

CGNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.