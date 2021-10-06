Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,605 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.12.

NYSE:BRX traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.21. 41,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $24.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.46.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $112,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $395,700. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

