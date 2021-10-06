Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the August 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,527,804.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $92,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,300 shares of company stock valued at $346,408. Company insiders own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Alternatives International during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 14.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69. Natural Alternatives International has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $19.93.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.39 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 13.20%.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing; and Royalty, licensing, and raw material sales. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.