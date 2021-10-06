Navalign LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Navalign LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 13.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,255,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,465,000 after acquiring an additional 162,208 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,929,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,295,000 after acquiring an additional 320,908 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,728,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,306,000 after acquiring an additional 161,578 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,826,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,331,000 after purchasing an additional 497,991 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,416. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $53.85 and a one year high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.56%.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,632,396 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

