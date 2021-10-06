NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Gap Down to $48.49

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.49, but opened at $46.52. NeoGenomics shares last traded at $45.90, with a volume of 5,418 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.48.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $121.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. Research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,694 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $605,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 460,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 346,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after acquiring an additional 12,672 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

