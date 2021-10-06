Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NBCO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 51,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,939. Neon Bloom has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44.
Neon Bloom Company Profile
