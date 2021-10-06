Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NBCO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 51,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,939. Neon Bloom has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44.

Neon Bloom Company Profile

Neon Bloom, Inc is a holdings company, which engage sin the acquisition of agriculture and ancillary technology products and services. The company was founded by Douglas DiSanti on August 7, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

