NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.50 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NeoPhotonics Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of photonic integrated circuit, or PIC, based modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high-speed communications networks. Products offered by the Company includes high-speed products that enable data transmission at 10Gbps, 40Gbps and 100Gbps, agility products such as ROADMs that dynamically allocate bandwidth to adjust for volatile traffic patterns, and access products that provide high-bandwidth connections to more devices and people over fixed and wireless networks. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.39.

NPTN stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,578. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $444.09 million, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.68.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $119,196.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,096.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $221,990.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 240,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPTN. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 371.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 94.1% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

