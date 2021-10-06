NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 57.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTES. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the first quarter worth about $216,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 64.8% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 27.5% in the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the first quarter worth about $2,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

NTES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

Shares of NTES stock traded up $3.85 on Wednesday, reaching $87.03. 74,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,504. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $134.33. The company has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.26.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $34.58 EPS. NetEase’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

