Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the August 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the second quarter valued at about $1,890,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 32.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 215.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 41,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 28,236 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN NBO traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.90. 1,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,423. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $13.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0393 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%.

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

