NextDAO (NAX) Trading Up 17% Over Last Week

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $208,813.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, NextDAO has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001954 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00059310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00048766 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 67% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00096784 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,157,425,220 coins and its circulating supply is 2,117,193,111 coins. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

