NEXT’s (NXGPF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of NEXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get NEXT alerts:

OTCMKTS:NXGPF remained flat at $$106.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.95. NEXT has a 1 year low of $79.55 and a 1 year high of $115.00.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.