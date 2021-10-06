NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,121 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 11,754 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after buying an additional 3,045,282 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $223,388,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,790,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $370,878,000 after buying an additional 972,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,653,972,000 after buying an additional 910,648 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.69.

NKE traded down $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $148.08. 295,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,555,645. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.05 and its 200-day moving average is $147.93. The company has a market cap of $234.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.80 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,671 shares of company stock valued at $33,652,487 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

