Noram Ventures (CVE:NRM) Price Target Raised to C$1.76

Noram Ventures (CVE:NRM) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Fundamental Research from C$1.27 to C$1.76 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 155.07% from the stock’s current price.
NRM stock traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.69. 58,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,818. Noram Ventures has a twelve month low of C$0.12 and a twelve month high of C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.95 and a quick ratio of 9.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61.
About Noram Ventures
