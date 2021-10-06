Noram Ventures (CVE:NRM) Price Target Raised to C$1.76

Noram Ventures (CVE:NRM) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Fundamental Research from C$1.27 to C$1.76 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 155.07% from the stock’s current price.

NRM stock traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.69. 58,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,818. Noram Ventures has a twelve month low of C$0.12 and a twelve month high of C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.95 and a quick ratio of 9.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61.

About Noram Ventures

Noram Ventures Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company owns interests in the Zeus Lithium Project located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Noram Ventures Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

