Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NHYDY. AlphaValue raised Norsk Hydro ASA to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norsk Hydro ASA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of NHYDY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 95,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,579. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 7.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

