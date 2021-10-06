Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NHYDY. AlphaValue raised Norsk Hydro ASA to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norsk Hydro ASA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.50.
Shares of NHYDY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 95,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,579. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.
Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock
Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.