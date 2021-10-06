Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.89

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 128499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

Several research firms have commented on NHYDY. Citigroup raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norsk Hydro ASA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 7.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

