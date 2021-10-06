Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.20 price target (up previously from $1.10) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Friday, September 10th.

NYSEAMERICAN:NAK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,008,844. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $222.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAK. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1,195.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 62,308 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 69.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,237 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 21,389 shares during the period. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

