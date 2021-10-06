Northland Securities Increases Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target to $45.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 17.75% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CALX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research began coverage on Calix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Get Calix alerts:

NYSE CALX traded up $0.99 on Monday, hitting $54.71. 8,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,032. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. Calix has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $54.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $168.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. Calix had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 13.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Calix will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $59,301.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,869.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $1,261,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,290 shares of company stock valued at $3,136,701 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Calix by 18.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Calix by 80.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,089,000 after purchasing an additional 771,657 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the first quarter valued at $443,000. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Calix by 26.4% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 46,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calix by 5.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.