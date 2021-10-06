Northland Securities Increases Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Price Target to $50.00

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

CLFD traded up $2.39 on Monday, hitting $50.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,578. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $688.52 million, a P/E ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 0.95. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $48.71.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $38.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $274,143.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,805.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Clearfield by 87,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Clearfield by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

