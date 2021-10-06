NorthRock Partners LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,285,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.81. The stock had a trading volume of 68,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,725. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.03.

