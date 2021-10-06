Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $392.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.09% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Northrop Grumman continues to witness strong demand for its products on a global scale, with programs like F-35, Triton and SABR radar Global Hawk and E-2D program. Its product line is well positioned in high-priority categories, which enable it to clinch notable contracts. Solid budgetary provisions by the U.S. administration make us confident about a solid inflow of contracts from Pentagon for Northrop. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, a comparative analysis of its historical EV/Sales ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture that might be a cause of concern for investors. It fears that continued spread of COVID-19 might cause extended disruption in its supply chain. Economic tensions and changes in international trade policies, including higher tariffs on imported goods might hurt the stock.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on NOC. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.73.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $373.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,469. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $379.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $360.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

