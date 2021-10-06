NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 581.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $185,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $381,955. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NWE traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,336. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.53. NorthWestern Co. has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. NorthWestern’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NWE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

