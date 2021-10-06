Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Gap Down to $102.80

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $102.80, but opened at $99.51. Nova Measuring Instruments shares last traded at $99.51, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVMI. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nova Measuring Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $97.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Nova Measuring Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVMI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 81.3% in the first quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 94,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 20.2% in the first quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 120,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 20,180 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

