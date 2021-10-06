NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.20

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.20 and last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 1553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NSK Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automotive products, precision machinery, and mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, and Others. The Industrial Machinery segment produces and sells industrial machinery bearings, ball screws, and linear guides.

