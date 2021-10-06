NULS Achieves Market Cap of $47.62 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. During the last seven days, NULS has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000927 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a total market capitalization of $47.62 million and $13.64 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001941 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00057608 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 59.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00100623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.24 or 0.00132322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,408.72 or 0.99681377 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,329.95 or 0.06456764 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The official website for NULS is nuls.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

