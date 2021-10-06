Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.1% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NAZ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.67. 3,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,249. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $16.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.25% of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

