Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend payment by 13.6% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

NYSE NXN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.78. 5,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,789. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $15.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.63% of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.