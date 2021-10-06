Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend payment by 13.6% over the last three years.
NYSE NXN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.78. 5,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,789. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $15.21.
About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
