Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

OCDGF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ocado Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCDGF remained flat at $$22.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,447. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.07.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

