Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Position Trimmed by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Okta were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Okta by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,162,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194,998 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,745,000 after acquiring an additional 990,869 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Okta by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,294,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,677,000 after acquiring an additional 485,849 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,595,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 784,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,966,000 after acquiring an additional 401,363 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta stock traded up $5.34 on Wednesday, reaching $233.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.61. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.08 and a twelve month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKTA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.33.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.94, for a total transaction of $809,719.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $825,407.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,312 shares of company stock worth $34,113,279 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

