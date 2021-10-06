Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates banking offices and ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Through various subsidiaries, Old National provides a broad range of banking services as well as trust and investment management services, insurance brokerage services for both individuals and companies, and investment products. (Company Press Release) “

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Old National Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

ONB stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.08. The company had a trading volume of 33,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $204.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONB. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 90,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 30,846 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 380,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after buying an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 31.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 21.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old National Bancorp (ONB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.